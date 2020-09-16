Cowboys Reportedly Visiting With Veteran NFL Offensive Lineman

One of the glaring issues for the Dallas Cowboys during their season opener was their inability to protect Dak Prescott. It’ll be tough to find a potential savior on the open market, but the front office is searching for help.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys are bringing in veteran offensive tackle Jared Veldheer for a visit. He played in two games for the Green Bay Packers last season.

Veldheer could serve as a short-term solution for the Cowboys if they don’t believe undrafted rookie Terence Steele can improve his play.

On Sunday night, the Cowboys gave up three sacks against Aaron Donald and the Rams. It was a long night for Steele, who struggled to keep Leonard Floyd in check.

As Cowboys work to address their offensive tackle situation, OT Jared Veldheer is in Frisco for a visit, source said. Veldheer has made 113 career starts. On Sunday, Dallas started undrafted rookie Terence Steele at RT. La’el Collins (hip), Cam Erving (knee) are both on IR. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 16, 2020

Dallas might want to wait one more week before signing a veteran offensive tackle like Veldheer. That being said, the offense can’t really afford another bad outing from Steele.

Eventually, the Cowboys should have La’el Collins back on the field. The team placed him on the injured reserve due to his hip injury, but he could return in three weeks.

The next few weeks could be challenging for Dallas’ offense though, as Prescott will have to make sure he gets the ball out his hands quicker than usual.

Next up on the schedule for the Cowboys is a matchup with the Falcons.