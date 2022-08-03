Cowboys Reportedly Waive Rookie Linebacker

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

NFL teams don't have to make pare their 90-man rosters down for a while, but there are always moves made around the margins in training camp.

The Dallas Cowboys made one of those moves earlier today when they waived undrafted rookie linebacker Aaron Hansford.

A former standout at Texas A&M, Hansford began training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

After he passed his physical, he was waived. The NFL is a cold world, but hopefully Hansford can get a shot elsewhere now that he's healthy.

In the meantime, the Cowboys have a free roster spot available. Figure it won't take them long to fill it.

Dallas will open preseason play with a game against the Broncos on August 13.