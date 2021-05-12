Former Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett was one of the most successful college football quarterbacks in recent memory.

Unfortunately for the former Buckeyes star, that success hasn’t translated to the NFL level. He’s had his fair shot at making an NFL roster, but hasn’t been able to find the right landing spot just yet.

Barrett went undrafted coming out of Ohio State in 2018. He eventually signed with the New Orleans Saints, while having a cup of coffee with the Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 26-year-old quarterback is getting another chance with a new NFL team. According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, Barrett will be working out with the Dallas Cowboys.

From ESPN:

Turns out Ben DiNucci is not eligible to participate in the rookie minicamp this weekend after all. He can take part in the Rookie Football Development Program that starts next week. The Cowboys are bringing in two quarterbacks on a tryout basis: Ohio State’s J.T. Barrett, who has spent time with New Orleans, Seattle and Pittsburgh since 2018, and Illinois State’s Brady Davis.

The Cowboys found themselves in a somewhat dire quarterback situation last season after both Dak Prescott and backup quarterback Andy Dalton went down with injury.

Dallas had four quarterbacks throw a pass during the 2020 season, with Garrett Gilbert and Ben DiNucci seeing the field.

We’ll have to wait and see if Barrett makes an impact.