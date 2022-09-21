Cowboys Reportedly Working Out Wide Receiver On Wednesday

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 05: A Dallas Cowboys helmet at AT&T Stadium on November 5, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys could add some reinforcements to their receiving corps before Monday night's showdown with the New York Giants.

According to Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News, the team is working out wide receiver Ra'Shaun Henry this Wednesday.

Henry, an undrafted rookie from Virginia, was unable to make the Carolina Panthers' 53-man roster. He was released in early September.

Since the Cowboys recently released Dennis Houston, they have space on their roster for another pass catcher. Maybe, just maybe, Henry will fill that void.

Henry made an impact for the Cavaliers from 2020 to 2021. He finished that two-year run with 41 catches for 809 yards and seven touchdowns.

Even if the Cowboys don't sign Henry, help could be on the way for their offense.

At this moment, it seems like Michael Gallup is on track to make his 2022 season debut in Week 3.