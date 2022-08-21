Cowboys' Return Specialist KaVontae Turpin Shines In Preseason Game vs. Chargers

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 21: A view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet during an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 21, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Cowboys have found a diamond in the rough. KaVontae Turpin, a TCU product who went undrafted, appears to have locked up a final-day roster spot on the NFC East franchise.

Turpin shined in the Cowboys' preseason bout vs. the Chargers at SoFi Stadium Saturday night.

The TCU product began his night with a spectacular 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Turpin followed it up with an even better punt return for a touchdown.

KaVontae Turpin out here looking like Devin Hester. The Cowboys got a good one.

Turpin looks like a lock to make the Cowboys' final 53-man roster. Keep an eye on this one this upcoming 2022 season.