Cowboys' Return Specialist KaVontae Turpin Shines In Preseason Game vs. Chargers
The Cowboys have found a diamond in the rough. KaVontae Turpin, a TCU product who went undrafted, appears to have locked up a final-day roster spot on the NFC East franchise.
Turpin shined in the Cowboys' preseason bout vs. the Chargers at SoFi Stadium Saturday night.
The TCU product began his night with a spectacular 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Turpin followed it up with an even better punt return for a touchdown.
KaVontae Turpin out here looking like Devin Hester. The Cowboys got a good one.
Turpin looks like a lock to make the Cowboys' final 53-man roster. Keep an eye on this one this upcoming 2022 season.