Cowboys Reveal If They Expect Mike McCarthy To Return

Yesterday’s playoff loss opened the door for speculation about the future of Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy.

As of now, McCarthy appears to be safe. At least, that’s what the Cowboys’ brass is saying publicly.

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said he is “very confident” that McCarthy will remain Dallas’ head coach in 2022.

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on @1053thefan said he expects Mike McCarthy to remain Dallas’ head coach. “Absolutely. Very confident.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 17, 2022

Now, just because Jones said this today doesn’t mean McCarthy is out of the woods. Things can always change, particularly when Stephen’s father, owner Jerry Jones, is the one making the ultimate call.

During Sunday’s 23-17 wild card loss to the San Francisco 49ers, McCarthy drew criticism for his team’s overall sloppy play and his own curious game management. Of course, the disastrous final play was the topic of conversation among fans and analysts postgame.

According to NFL insider Michael Silver, Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore called for quarterback Dak Prescott to take off running with 14 seconds remaining and his team out of timeouts. McCarthy reportedly okayed the decision though, which has earned him widespread condemnation.

Prescott gained 17 yards on the ill-fated QB draw, but the Cowboys could not get set up in time to spike the ball and stop the clock before time expired.