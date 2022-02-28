Cowboys Reveal Their Plans For Free Agency This Year

The Dallas Cowboys went 12-5 in the regular season but were one-and-done in the playoffs, losing in the Wildcard Round. So how to they plan to improve and reach the Super Bowl this year?

In a recent interview, Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones said that the team plans to have their free agency revolve around re-signing current players. They have several high-profile players set to leave the team when the new league year starts.

“From a money standpoint, if I am looking into a crystal ball right now, I see most of our money in free agency going to our current players. That may change. We may come across a value on a player that is just one we got to take,” Jones said.

Those free agency plans don’t seem to be going over well with Cowboys fans though. Many are taking to the comments to point out that the team won’t win by trying to find “value” in free agency.

“‘Cowboys plans to stay mediocre are not changing.’ There I helped you out and fixed it,” one person replied.

“So tired of “value” signings. Value doesn’t win you Super Bowls. Look at the rams,” wrote another.

“This philosophy only makes halfway sense if you don’t cut your current, top-tier players when the cap spreadsheet starts to cause mild sweating,” a third fan wrote.

What do you think the Cowboys’ free agency strategy should be?