Cowboys Reveal Their Roster Strategy Moving Forward

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 30: The Dallas Cowboys logo at AT&T Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys have taken a lot of criticism for how they approached the offseason this year. They gave up a few key players due to cap problems - an issue that the team intends to prevent moving forward.

Appearing on PFT Live, Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones said that the Cowboys' strategy moving forward will be to re-sign players before their contracts expire. Jones acknowledged that Dallas' cap situation made it harder to do deals once the new league year began.

“Certainly we feel like we’re going to get back in the mix of getting some of these players, these young players that we want to keep around here, get ahead of it, get ‘em signed, so you don’t have that type of free agency risk that we had this year,” Jones said.

The Cowboys were able to re-sign wide receiver Michael Gallup and tag tight end Dalton Schultz. But they had to let star pass rusher Randy Gregory walk and later traded wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Browns for cap relief.

It's debatable whether the Dallas Cowboys are in a better or worse spot now than at the end of the 2021 season. Losing Cooper and Gregory are likely to loom large in 2022.

Replacing Cooper and Gregory will be James Washington and Dante Fowler respectively. Running back Ryan Nall is the only other new player joining via free agency.

Dallas may have to lean pretty heavily into their nine draft picks to fill the void.

Will the Cowboys be better prepared for the 2023 offseason next year?