Cowboys Reveal Why Trevon Diggs Was Taken Out Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys picked up another impressive win on Sunday, but it wasn’t without some concern for cornerback Trevon Diggs.

Diggs, who was named NFC Defensive Player of the Month for September, intercepted a pair of passes today, giving him five takeaways in four games. However, he also exited the game early in the fourth quarter for an undisclosed physical issue.

Thankfully, the second-year pro was not removed because he was seriously hurt. After the game, the Cowboys announced that Diggs was taken out because of back tightness.

Head coach Mike McCarthy added that Diggs could have gone back in if he was needed, but the team elected to play it safe.

Cowboys announce that Trevon Diggs was dealing with some back tightness. Jerry Jones joked that he thought it was a little early to take him out, but added that he didn’t have any real issue with the decision. Mike McCarthy said Trevon could’ve returned if he really needed to — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 3, 2021

All in all, Cowboys fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Diggs is not only one of the better defensive players on the team, he’s one of the best young defenders in the entire league right now.

Because back issues can be tricky, Dallas will obviously want to monitor Diggs’ workload this week. But it doesn’t sound like he’s in any danger of missing next week’s divisional game against the New York Giants.