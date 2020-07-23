Cowboys Rookie CeeDee Lamb Has 1 ‘Ultimate’ NFL Goal

Dallas Cowboys rookie receiver CeeDee Lamb has one major goal for his NFL career.

The former Oklahoma receiver is expected to do big things in Dallas. Lamb caught 173 passes for 3,292 yards and 32 touchdowns over his three-year career with the Sooners. The Cowboys selected the talented wideout with their No. 17 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, as a result.

If there’s any indication of the expectations surrounding Ceedee Lamb in Dallas, look no further than his jersey number. No. 88 is a prestigious number within the Cowboys’ organization. Michael Irvin himself signed off on permitting Lamb to wear it, which just goes to show what the organization thinks of the rookie wideout.

Ceedee Lamb is fully prepared to live up to the hype surrounding No. 88. The former Oklahoma receiver has one ultimate goal for his NFL career – to make the Hall of Fame.

“Be a Hall-of-Famer,” Lamb told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, via SI.com. “Have as much of an impact or more that Michael (Irvin) had on the game and on ‘America’s Team.’ I want to be on a team that makes unbelievable memories together. I feel like that is what we are going to do here.”

The Cowboys appear best equipped now for a Super Bowl run in 2020. Adding Ceedee Lamb to the offense should help elevate Dak Prescott’s play.

An improved Prescott could be all Dallas needs to win the Super Bowl this season.

If Lamb plays an integral role for a Super Bowl-winning Cowboys team in coming years, something tells us he’ll likely fulfill his ultimate goal of making the Hall of Fame.