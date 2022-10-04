Cowboys Rookie Could Be On Verge Of Returning Soon

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 30: The Dallas Cowboys logo at AT&T Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys aren't having any issues on the defensive side of the football, make no mistake about it. Nonetheless, help could be on the way for Dan Quinn's unit.

ESPN's Todd Archer believes the Cowboys could open the practice window for rookie linebacker Damone Clark as early as this Wednesday.

Clark has been on the non-football injury list because of neck surgery.

Once the Cowboys open up the practice window for Clark, they'll have 21 days to decide if they want to add him to the 53-man roster or keep him on the non-football injury list.

Clark was selected by the Cowboys in the fifth round of this year's draft.

Clark had a stellar career at LSU, racking up 249 total tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, four pass deflections and two forced fumbles.

Not only did Clark win a national title while at LSU, he earned All-SEC honors.

Adding a versatile linebacker like Clark to the mix would only strengthen the Cowboys' defense.