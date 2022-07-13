Cowboys Rookie Expected To Start Week 1: NFL World Reacts

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

With training camp just two weeks away, it sounds like a first-year player for the Dallas Cowboys will be in serious contention for a starting job.

According to Jon Machota of The Athletic, rookie wide receiver Jalen Tolbert is expected to start in Week 1 for the Cowboys.

Tolbert was selected by the Cowboys in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. In his final season at South Alabama, he hauled in 82 passes for 1,474 yards and eight touchdowns.

Overall, Tolbert finished his college career with 178 receptions for 3,140 yards. His production earned him an invite to the Senior Bowl.

The Cowboys already have a dynamic duo at wide receiver in Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb. What they lack, however, is a proven commodity at the No. 3 spot on the depth chart.

James Washington could potentially be the third starter at wideout for the Cowboys, but Tolbert will not go down without a fight.

Judging by the fans' reactions on Twitter, they want to see Tolbert shine this fall.

Tolbert can really solidify his status in Dallas with a strong showing in training camp.

The Cowboys will start the 2022 season at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.