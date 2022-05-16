Cowboys Rookie Is Earning Rave Reviews At Minicamp

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 02: A detail photo of a Dallas Cowboys helmet before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Cowboys Stadium on December 2, 2012 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys picked nine players in this year's NFL Draft, including Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson.

Ferguson, a fourth-round choice, turned in a consistent, if not spectacular career with the Badgers, registering 145 receptions for 1,618 yards and 13 touchdowns. Apparently, he continued his stellar performance at Cowboys' rookie minicamp last weekend.

According to FanSided's Matt Lombardo, Ferguson was a "standout" during the event.

"Those around the team believe he 'has the chance to be special,'" Lombardo wrote.

Dalton Schultz is already established as the Cowboys' starting tight end, but Ferguson should have the opportunity to compete for playing time behind him.

Sean McKeon and Jeremy Sprinkle saw time behind Schultz and Blake Jarwin in 2021, and both are still with Dallas. Ferguson will have to beat out at least one of them to be an early contributor.

Judging by the early returns, he should have no problem doing that.