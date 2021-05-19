Cowboys Rookie WR Shares What Dak Prescott Texted Him

It’s becoming very apparent that Dak Prescott will not let the injury he suffered last year weigh him down.

Although there are a plethora of players who will skip OTAs later this offseason, Prescott is expected to participate in several drills. Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy recently told reporters that Prescott has had some “excellent workouts” over the past few weeks.

Prescott is so fired up to return to the gridiron that he already texted this year’s rookie class.

During this past weekend’s rookie minicamp, Simi Fehoko revealed the text message that he received from Prescott. The Pro Bowl quarterback is hoping to “light up the league” this fall.

“I’ve seen him around,” Fehoko said. “Obviously, he texted me a couple minutes after I got drafted, telling me to get ready to work and we’re about to go light up the league and all of that. And then I’ve seen him in the locker room here and there. He’s a cool guy, down to earth and super humble.”

Cowboys rookie WR Simi Fehoko on Dak Prescott: “He texted me a couple minutes after I was drafted. Just telling me, ‘Get ready to work,’ and ‘We’re about to go light up the league.’ I’ve seen him in the locker room here and there. He’s a cool guy, down to earth, super humble.” pic.twitter.com/ltNF0pcXs3 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) May 15, 2021

Dallas already has a trio of notable wideouts in Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb on its roster. Adding a weapon like Fehoko, who is a true technician in the slot, should only help McCarthy’s passing attack.

Fehoko finished his Stanford career with 62 receptions for 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns.

The fact that Fehoko is building a connection with Prescott from now bodes well for his chances of making the 53-man roster this fall.