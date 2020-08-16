Cowboys Make Roster Cut Following Addition Of Everson Griffen

The Dallas Cowboys made a blockbuster addition to their defensive line this week.

Jerry Jones’ franchise has signed four-time Pro Bowler Everson Griffen. The standout pass rusher had played for the Minnesota Vikings from 2010-19.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is thrilled with the move. He coached against Griffen during his time with the Packers.

“I can’t say enough about Everson Griffen,” McCarthy said Saturday. “Just the fact of being able to compete against him twice a year, he was always the primary focus for us offensively. Going up against him, he’s a relentless player. He brings it every down. Has great passion for the game.

“I had an opportunity to visit with him, and he’s extremely excited. He’s a big personality, so I think he’s going to be a great fit for our football team.”

The Cowboys adding Griffen means there’s one less roster spot for an unproven player. Dallas has reportedly released second-year defensive end Jalen Jelks to make room for Griffen.

The Cowboys’ defensive line is looking pretty loaded for the 2020 season. Dallas’ pass rush will be led by Griffen and DeMarcus Lawrence. Jones’ franchise also added Gerald McCoy, Dontari Poe and Aldon Smith this offseason.

Dallas is set to open its 2020 regular season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against Los Angeles.