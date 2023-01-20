Cowboys Rule Out 1 Player For Game vs. 49ers

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 05: A Dallas Cowboys helmet at AT&T Stadium on November 5, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Cowboys have released their final injury report for this Sunday's playoff game against the 49ers. Unsurprisingly, left tackle Jason Peters has been ruled out.

Peters suffered a hip injury against the Buccaneers on Monday night. He did not return to the game.

With Peters officially out for Sunday's game, the Cowboys will start rookie Tyler Smith at left tackle. Connor McGovern is expected to start at left guard.

The only other notable aspect of Dallas' injury report is that safety Jayron Kearse is listed as questionable with a knee injury.

That being said, Kearse claims he'll suit up for Sunday's game.

"I'm good. Feeling good. This is easier to handle than the first time,” Kearse said. “We want to win it all. We're craving a Super Bowl, that's enough motivation for us.”

The Cowboys are going to need Kearse on the field this weekend, there's no doubt about it.