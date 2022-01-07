Cowboys Rule Out 3 More Key Players Before Game vs. Eagles

Tyron Smith isn’t the only impact player on the Dallas Cowboys who’ll miss this Saturday’s showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Moments ago, the Cowboys ruled out cornerback Trevon Diggs, safety Jayron Kearse and running back Tony Pollard for Week 18. All three players were initially listed as questionable.

Diggs has been dealing with an illness this week, but he has not yet tested positive for COVID-19. That has been a concern this week since the Cowboys are dealing with a few COVID-19 cases.

Obviously, the Cowboys will miss Diggs’ playmaking ability on Saturday. In 16 games this season, he has 52 combined tackles, 21 passes defended and 11 interceptions.

#Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs (illness), S Jayron Kearse (hamstring) and RB Tony Pollard (foot) will not travel with the team to Philadelphia, and all have been ruled out for the game. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2022

The Cowboys will certainly miss Kearse and Pollard this Saturday as well.

Kearse has been an underrated player for the Cowboys this season, racking up 101 total tackles, two interceptions and a sack. He’s currently nursing a hamstring injury.

Pollard, meanwhile, has been dealing with a foot injury for over a month. The hope is that he’ll be ready for the Cowboys’ playoff run.

With Diggs, Kearse and Pollard out for this weekend’s game, the Cowboys will need a few of their second-string players to step up.

The Cowboys and Eagles will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET.