Cowboys Rule Out Drastic Measure In Contract Talks With Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys used the franchise tag on Dak Prescott this offseason in an effort to eventually reach a long-term agreement. Talks haven’t materialized up to this point, which is most likely because the Pro Bowl quarterback is seeking top dollar.

Dallas made an interesting move last weekend, as the front office added Andy Dalton to its quarterback room. He won’t be starting this season unless an injury occurs to Prescott, making him one of the best backups in the league.

Jerry Jones and the Cowboys would prefer to get a deal done with Prescott sooner than later. Negotiations do get tricky though, especially at the quarterback position – just ask Kirk Cousins.

If the Cowboys want to make a statement, they could rescind the franchise tender before Prescott accepts it. However, vice president Stephen Jones made it clear on the PFT PM podcast that he will not be taking that drastic of a measure.

Here’s what Jones said about Prescott, via ProFootballTalk:

“Absolutely not,” Jones said. “Dak’s our quarterback for the future. Obviously, this hasn’t been the easiest thing. As Jerry says, ‘As money gets bigger, deals get harder.’ Certainly, we’re talking a significant amount of money here which he so deserves. Absolutely not. Dak’s going to be our quarterback this year. He’s our quarterback for the future. We think the world of him. He represents our franchise in a very positive way in terms of what we want as a leader of our team. He’s just an outstanding man, and we would never rescind the franchise tag.”

The Cowboys have until July 15 at 4 p.m. ET to sign Prescott to a long-term contract. He’ll have to play the 2020 season on the tender if they don’t reach an extension.

Prescott should have a strong season this fall with or without a new deal. The receiving corps is loaded with Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb.

Last season, Prescott threw for 4,902 yards and 30 touchdowns. It’ll be tough for him to improve those numbers, but it’s an attainable goal for the Mississippi State product.