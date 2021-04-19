Cowboys Rumored To Be Considering Significant Draft Trade

The Dallas Cowboys have the No. 10 overall pick in the NFL Draft, but Jerry Jones’ franchise is reportedly considering a significant move in the first round.

While the Cowboys will likely stay put at No. 10 and go with a defensive player, the NFC East franchise is reportedly considering a trade down.

The Cowboys are reportedly “very open” to the idea of trading down in the first round, with the Chicago Bears as a potential team that could trade into their spot.

“From what I’m hearing is, right now it looks like if Penei Sewell falls into their laps, that’s the player they’re going to select. Otherwise, it’ll be one of the cornerbacks, Patrick Surtain or Jaycee Horn,” NFL insider Tony Pauline said.

“I’m also told the Cowboys will look hard to trade down. They are not against trading down. One of the teams I’m told is willing to trade up is the Chicago Bears, who want to trade up to get a quarterback. … If the Cowboys can move down, pick up some additional draft picks, I’m told that they are more than open to doing it. I’m not told they’re shopping the pick, but it depends on whether Penei Sewell is there and what offers they’re given.”

The Cowboys have a couple of notable holes, especially on defense, so perhaps a trade down to acquire more picks would be beneficial.

However, Jones is rumored to be “infatuated” with at least one player he likely will not be able to pass on at No. 1o – if he’s there, of course.