Cowboys Running Back Missed Practice On Thursday

On Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys had to practice without one of their top playmakers. Running back Tony Pollard wasn’t seen on the practice field, which then led to fans speculating about his status for Week 4.

ESPN reporter Todd Archer said Pollard’s absence isn’t injury related. All that we know right now is that he’s dealing with a personal issue.

“Tony Pollard was not at Thursday’s practice because of personal reasons,” Archer tweeted. “It’s not injury related at all. No worries there.”

As long as Pollard’s personal matter gets taken care of before Sunday, he should be good to go against the Carolina Panthers.

Tony Pollard was not at Thursday's practice because of personal reasons. It's not injury related at all. No worries there. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) September 30, 2021

Pollard has been really explosive this season, rushing for 183 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries. He also has eight receptions for 65 yards.

The Cowboys have finally found a way to use both Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard on offense. As a result, they now have a ground game that complements their prolific passing attack.

What makes Pollard such an important playmaker for Dallas is his ability to keep the team from facing third-and-long situations. He currently ranks second in the NFL with 7.4 yards per carry on first down this season.

Pollard could be in line for another solid performance if he’s active on Sunday against the Panthers.