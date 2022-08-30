Cowboys Running Back Reportedly Released On Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 21: A view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet during an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 21, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It is cutdown day around the NFL. All 32 teams must release 53-man rosters by 4 p.m. ET.

Like the rest of the league, the Dallas Cowboys are busy this morning. Their most recent transaction involved designating running back Aaron Shampklin and cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart as waived/injured.

Both players suffered ankle injuries this summer.

Shampklin was a first-team All-Ivy League selection at Harvard in 2021. For his career, he rushed for 2,251 yards and 23 touchdowns for the Crimson.

Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard are once again locked in as the Cowboys' top two running backs heading into the season.

Rico Dowdle and Malik Davis have been battling for the RB3 position.