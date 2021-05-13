The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

The Cowboys’ Schedule Release Video Is Going Viral

Dak Prescott and Jerry Jones embrace before a Dallas Cowboys game.SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 10: Quarterback Dak Prescott #4 and team owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys hug each other during pregame warm ups prior to the start of an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on August 10, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The NFL has released its full 2021 regular season schedule on Wednesday night.

The Dallas Cowboys‘ regular season schedule includes five primetime games, highlighted by a Thursday night game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1.

Dallas took to Twitter to release a special video for its schedule release. The video features Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and rapper Post Malone.

Unsurprisingly, the video is going viral on Twitter.

Cowboys fans are loving it.

“Ok but this might be the best schedule release video I’ve seen y’all make,” one fan wrote.

“What a perfect ad for the schedule release. Love this team AND the owner,” another fan added.

Even the Cowboys’ rival fans are enjoying it.

“As a diehard Washington fan, I want to hate this tweet, but I can’t. See you in December!” the fan tweeted.

Here’s the Cowboys’ full schedule:

The Cowboys are coming off a disappointing 6-10 season in 2020, though Dallas will have much higher expectations in 2021.

Dak Prescott is set to return at quarterback and the Cowboys will look to make a run at a division title.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.