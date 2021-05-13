The Cowboys’ Schedule Release Video Is Going Viral

The NFL has released its full 2021 regular season schedule on Wednesday night.

The Dallas Cowboys‘ regular season schedule includes five primetime games, highlighted by a Thursday night game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1.

Dallas took to Twitter to release a special video for its schedule release. The video features Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and rapper Post Malone.

Unsurprisingly, the video is going viral on Twitter.

Cowboys fans are loving it.

“Ok but this might be the best schedule release video I’ve seen y’all make,” one fan wrote.

“What a perfect ad for the schedule release. Love this team AND the owner,” another fan added.

Even the Cowboys’ rival fans are enjoying it.

“As a diehard Washington fan, I want to hate this tweet, but I can’t. See you in December!” the fan tweeted.

Here’s the Cowboys’ full schedule:

2021 Cowboys schedule pic.twitter.com/WKRjWeYapD — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) May 13, 2021

The Cowboys are coming off a disappointing 6-10 season in 2020, though Dallas will have much higher expectations in 2021.

Dak Prescott is set to return at quarterback and the Cowboys will look to make a run at a division title.