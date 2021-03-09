Cowboys Send Twitter Message After Announcing Dak Prescott Contract

The Dallas Cowboys practically broke the sports internet Monday evening when the organization announced Dak Prescott‘s new contract.

Prescott and the Cowboys’ negotiations have been in limbo for over a year, at least in the public eye. Some speculated Dallas would place the franchise tag on Prescott for a second-straight year, avoiding a long-term contract in the process.

Despite the rumors, Jerry Jones and the Cowboys clearly believe Prescott is their franchise quarterback. The organization signed the 27-year-old to a new four-year deal worth $160 million on Monday.

The Cowboys are obviously excited after securing their franchise quarterback to a new long-term deal. The organization’s Twitter account sent two messages after the contract news surfaced on Monday.

Check out those messages below.

Hey y'all, guess what… — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) March 9, 2021

4️⃣ — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) March 9, 2021

It’s about time the Dallas Cowboys lock up Dak for the next few years. He’s earned every penny.

Prior to his season-ending injury during the 2020 season, Prescott was playing in peak form. The Cowboys quarterback is without a doubt one of the 10 best quarterbacks in the NFL, and his ceiling is not yet defined.

Some believe Prescott could be the quarterback to lead the Cowboys back to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1995 season. If he’s able to do so, the money he’s now being paid will most certainly be worth it. If Prescott can’t produce like the Cowboys and NFL fans believe he should in coming years, then the deal will be harshly criticized.

It’s safe to say the pressure is on. Prescott has finally been awarded a long-term deal. Now, it’s time for him to return the favor and lead the Cowboys to the promised land.