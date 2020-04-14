Cowboys Sent Clear Message To Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott

Over the weekend, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott made headlines for allegedly throwing a party.

According to a report from TMZ, the two Cowboys stars hosted a party with 30 people in Prescott’s house. If true, Prescott and Elliott would have violated Texas’ stay-at-home order.

However, the Prosper Police Department reportedly investigated the complaint, but were unable to find anything that corroborated the allegations. Despite not finding anything to corroborate the evidence, the Cowboys weren’t happy.

“We’ve certainly communicated with Dak and Zeke,” Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones said in a recent radio interview. “I think they’re certainly aware now of how sensitive these situations are. I don’t think you’ll be seeing that nay more. They are certainly guys that were have the utmost respect for. I certainly know they understand the sensitivity of the situation we’re in, it’s certainly very serious and something we know they understand.”

Prescott and Elliott won’t be hosting more parties any time soon.

Meanwhile, the star quarterback is still waiting for a contract extension. He reportedly won’t participate in the team’s offseason program until he has a new deal in place.

Can the Cowboys finally sign their franchise quarterback to a longterm contract?