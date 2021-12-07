Cowboys Share The Latest On Mike McCarthy’s Return

Mike McCarthy was unable to coach the Dallas Cowboys this past Thursday because he tested positive for COVID-19. Fortunately for the Cowboys, it sounds like he’ll be able to rejoin the team before this weekend’s game against the Washington Football Team.

On Monday, Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones said the team is optimistic that McCarthy will return to the facility on Thursday.

“We just think it’s normally just like it is with players, we’re looking at the 10 days,” Jones said, via the team’s official site. “Probably looking at getting him back on a Thursday. Don’t think it’ll usually be before, it rarely is.”

The Cowboys found out about McCarthy’s positive test last Monday. If the team wants to hold him out until the 10-day window is up, it makes sense to wait until Thursday’s practice.

Even though McCarthy has been away from the rest of the team for a week, Jones said he has done an excellent job of keeping his players and staff prepared.

“Certainly, he’s doing all his work and getting the team prepared and we know he’d love to be there, hands on. But at the same time, he does a great job Zooming in and getting his staff prepared.”

The Cowboys should have an update on McCarthy later this week. For now, the expectation is that he’ll be back on the sidelines this Sunday.