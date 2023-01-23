Cowboys Signed 5 Players Following Sunday's Loss

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

For NFL playoff teams, the offseason starts immediately after they have been eliminated, or, if they're lucky, win the Super Bowl.

The Dallas Cowboys saw their season come to an end on Sunday with a 19-12 defeat against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round.

On Monday, the Cowboys added five players to Reserve/Futures deals for 2023. They were centers Alec Lindstrom and Brock Hoffman, wide receiver Dontario Drummond and defensive backs Sheldrick Redwine and Juanyeh Thomas.

All five players spent time on Dallas' practice squad this season, with Drummond, Redwine and Hoffman finishing the year on there. Thomas and Lindstrom

Redwine is the only member of the group who was not a rookie in 2022. He and Hoffman are the only ones who have seen NFL regular season action.

Redwine was a fourth-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2019 and appeared in 27 games in two seasons with the team. He also played in four games with the Miami Dolphins and two with the New York Jets in 2021.

Hoffman, meanwhile, played on special teams for Dallas in three December games and also saw some action against the Niners yesterday.