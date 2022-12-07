Cowboys Signing Former 2nd-Round Cornerback

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are adding a former second-round pick to their practice squad.

Dallas is signing cornerback Mackensie Alexander, a onetime draftee of the Minnesota Vikings, according to his agents Ness Mugrabi and David Canter.

Alexander spent last season with Minnesota, his second stint with the franchise, after playing for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020.

The Clemson product also played for the Vikings from 2016-19.

Alexander has played in 84 career NFL games and made 25 starts. In total, he has amassed 201 tackles, including a career-best 51 in 2021, and three interceptions.

In 2018, Alexander had a breakout campaign for Minnesota, making 43 tackles and recording 10 passes defensed while also chipping in four sacks.

Dallas is in need of some additional depth at cornerback after losing veteran starter Anthony Brown to a season-ending injury during Sunday night's blowout win over the Indianapolis Colts.