Cowboys Mentioned As ‘Sleeper’ Team For Blockbuster Trade

Dak Prescott and Jerry Jones embrace before a Dallas Cowboys game.SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 10: Quarterback Dak Prescott #4 and team owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys hug each other during pregame warm ups prior to the start of an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on August 10, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Could the Dallas Cowboys be in play for a potential Matthew Stafford trade?

It doesn’t seem likely, as the NFC East franchise appears to be committed to Dak Prescott. The Cowboys’ front office has repeatedly said that Prescott is the longterm answer at the position.

“We have nothing but the greatest respect for Andy and what he did for this football team this year,” Stephen Jones told 105.3 The Fan. “He certainly stepped into a difficult situation. … Andy stepped in and I thought did a great job.

“But at the end of the day, and Andy knows, this is Dak’s football team. We’re obviously very committed to getting Dak signed. We’d love to have Andy back, but he also understands what the situation here that it is Dak Prescott’s football team.”

Prescott is not signed to a longterm extension, though, and with Stafford being from Texas, there’s already some speculation that a trade is possible. Of course, it’s just speculation at this point, but Stafford does want out.

Could the Cowboys become one of the teams mentioned for the franchise quarterback?

Stafford is under contract through the 2022 season. Prescott, meanwhile, is reportedly seeking a four or five-year extension worth more than $30 million annually.

