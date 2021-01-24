Cowboys Mentioned As ‘Sleeper’ Team For Blockbuster Trade

Could the Dallas Cowboys be in play for a potential Matthew Stafford trade?

It doesn’t seem likely, as the NFC East franchise appears to be committed to Dak Prescott. The Cowboys’ front office has repeatedly said that Prescott is the longterm answer at the position.

“We have nothing but the greatest respect for Andy and what he did for this football team this year,” Stephen Jones told 105.3 The Fan . “He certainly stepped into a difficult situation. … Andy stepped in and I thought did a great job.

“But at the end of the day, and Andy knows, this is Dak’s football team. We’re obviously very committed to getting Dak signed. We’d love to have Andy back, but he also understands what the situation here that it is Dak Prescott’s football team.”

Prescott is not signed to a longterm extension, though, and with Stafford being from Texas, there’s already some speculation that a trade is possible. Of course, it’s just speculation at this point, but Stafford does want out.

Could the Cowboys become one of the teams mentioned for the franchise quarterback?

if you’re not ready for the “pay Dak or trade for Stafford at a smaller salary” debate, I’m telling you right now to prepare yourself pic.twitter.com/B9z8hCY08n — David Helman (@HelmanDC) January 23, 2021

San Francisco, Washington and Indy are going to be the favorites for Stafford. Defenses ready to win, mid-round picks that make it hard to find a QB who is ready to win. Dallas is my sleeper option. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) January 23, 2021

Stafford is under contract through the 2022 season. Prescott, meanwhile, is reportedly seeking a four or five-year extension worth more than $30 million annually.

What should the Cowboys do at quarterback in 2021?