Cowboys Star Has 3-Word Reaction To Beating The Vikings

The Dallas Cowboys secured the biggest win of their season to date on Sunday evening. Dallas upset Minnesota on the road.

Mike McCarthy’s team upset the Vikings, 31-28, in Minnesota on Sunday evening. The Cowboys were led by big games from Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb. The performance by Elliott was especially big, as Dallas’ star running back has had a frustrating season.

The win was huge for NFC East purposes. The Eagles lead the division by half a game, while the Cowboys, Giants and Washington Football Team are all tied at 3-7.

Following the game, Cowboys star pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence took to social media with a simple three-word message.

MORE OF THAT!!!!!!!!!!!! — DeMarcus Lawrence (@TankLawrence) November 23, 2020

The Cowboys don’t have to wait very long to get a chance at another win. McCarthy’s team has a short week coming up.

Dallas is scheduled to host the Washington Football Team in a huge NFC East showdown on Thanksgiving Day. The Cowboys and Washington are scheduled to kick off at 4:30 p.m. E.T.

The game will be televised on FOX. Whichever team wins that game will rise to the top of the NFC East standings.