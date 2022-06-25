Cowboys Star CeeDee Lamb Reveals Initial Reaction To Amari Cooper Trade

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 10: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys and Amari Cooper #19 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrate a touchdown against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys made a significant change to their receiving corps this offseason, trading Pro Bowl wideout Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns.

Now that Cooper is no longer on the Cowboys' roster, third-year wide receiver CeeDee Lamb will be asked to shoulder the load.

During an appearance on Mike Silver's podcast, Open Mike, Lamb revealed his initial reaction to the Cowboys trading away Cooper.

"I was actually in the gym. I saw it. It was on TV. I was working out in Fort Lauderdale in my offseason program, and I saw it on TV, and I was like, 'Wow, that's crazy,'" Lamb said, via NFL.com. "And then my phone started blowing up literally minutes after. It's been a crazy story ever since."

Lamb also shared his thoughts on becoming the undisputed No. 1 wide receiver for the Cowboys.

"That's a lot to take in. It kind of happened so fast, but I feel like that's a situation I'm ready to take on," he said. "Obviously, I hold myself to a high standard already, but obviously, at this moment, there's nothing else you can really do but take it on. That's the energy I have."

Last season, Lamb had 79 catches for 1,102 yards and six touchdowns. He also had nine carries for 76 yards.

The Cowboys are hopeful Lamb can post even better numbers this fall.