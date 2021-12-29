CeeDee Lamb Was Asked If He’s Faster Than Kyler Murray

This Sunday, the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys will square off in what should be a thrilling NFC matchup.

While speaking to reporters this Wednesday afternoon, Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was asked how his speed compares to that of Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. The two stars were teammates at Oklahoma.

Lamb believes he’s deceptively quick, but he gives the edge to Murray in terms of overall speed.

“My speed is deceptive,” Lamb told ESPN’s Ed Werder. “He’s faster than me. No question. He’s faster than me.”

Lamb’s speed is certainly a reason why he’s having a strong season in Dallas. The former first-round pick currently has 74 catches for 1,006 yards and six touchdowns on the year.

As for Murray, his speed sets him apart from other quarterbacks. Since entering the league in 2019, the former No. 1 overall pick has 1,707 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns on 300 attempts.

The Cowboys’ defense will need to keep Murray in check this Sunday. If he breaks contain, he could be dangerous in the open field.

On the flip side, the Cardinals must have an answer for Lamb. The Oklahoma product is due for a huge game.

Kickoff for the Cardinals-Cowboys game is at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.