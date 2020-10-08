Cowboys Star Could Reportedly Be Shut Down For The Season

The Dallas Cowboys entered the 2020 season with a new head coach and as the favorite to win the NFC East crown.

Despite sitting at just 1-3 on the season, Dallas is just a half game out of first place. The NFC East has been a disaster this year, with the Philadelphia Eagles leading the division at 1-2-1.

Unfortunately, the bad news keeps piling up for the Cowboys. Star offensive lineman La’el Collins is likely to be down for the year with after surgery.

Now, the Cowboys could be losing yet another stalwart from the offensive line. Tyron Smith, one of the best left tackles in football, might also be shut down for the year, according to a report from NFL insider Mike Garafolo.

“Tyron Smith is gathering medical opinions on his neck after a setback, and one option being considered is shutting down for the season,” Garafolo reported.

#Cowboys LT Tyron Smith is gathering medical opinions on his neck after a setback, and one option being considered is shutting down for the season, sources tell me and @SlaterNFL. No final decision made on Smith, who hasn't practiced this week, but his status is up in the air. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 8, 2020

Smith has been dealing with a stinger, but hasn’t progressed as the team would have hoped.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy offered some optimism earlier this week when he said, “He’s further back than at this time last week.” However, it sounds like the latest reports have shed some doubt on Smith’s return to the lineup.

This weekend, Dallas hosts the reeling New York Giants who are still searching for their first win. A winnable game could be just what the doctor ordered for the Cowboys.