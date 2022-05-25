Cowboys Star Dak Prescott Shares Great Injury News

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 02: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after completing a pass against the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott turned in a strong 2021 season, but it wasn't one without injury.

One year after suffering a horrific dislocated ankle, which ended his 2020 campaign after five games, Prescott was able to make 16 starts last year. However, he missed one game due to a strained calf, and at times after he returned to the lineup, the issue appeared to still be bothering him.

That should make Prescott's quotes to reporters today all the more encouraging for Cowboys fans. The seventh-year pro says he has no restrictions and feels "great."

"This is the healthiest I've been in a long, long time," Prescott said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

This is not the first time Prescott has said he feels different this offseason.

After leg injuries in back-to-back years, a lat strain in training camp in 2021 and recent surgery on his non-throwing shoulder, he indicated last month that he has finally been able to just work on his game instead of trying to heal.

"I'm not rehabbing one thing. I'm working on my whole body," Prescott said. "From my foot speed, it's not just putting this down. Now it's, 'Can I get this thing faster than they've ever been?' It's about improving on the person and player I was before the injury now and being the best player I can be for this organization."