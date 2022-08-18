Look: Cowboys Star Calls Out Training Camp Highlight

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 14: Demarcus Lawrence #90 of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

A highlight of the Dallas Cowboys giving up a long run to the Los Angeles Chargers during a joint practice surfaced on social media Wednesday.

The caption for the highlight said, "Cowboys No. 1 defense gashed w/ a run."

There's just one issue with the caption: Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence wasn't on the field during that particular play.

Lawrence, a two-time Pro Bowler, replied to that tweet on Thursday afternoon.

"Wrong. #90 would have made that play for a loss. #CarryOn," Lawrence tweeted.

Lawrence is primarily known for his skills as a pass rusher, but make no mistake, he's one of the best run-stuffing defensive ends in the business.

According to PFF, Lawrence's individual ranking against the run has been inside the top 10 for the past four seasons.

With that said, the Cowboys' run defense shouldn't be that vulnerable this season as long as Lawrence is on the field.