Cowboys Star Made Big Appearance Change This Offseason

GLENDALE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 25: Defensive end Demarcus Lawrence #90 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after a sack during the third quarter of the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on September 25, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

With OTAs finally here, Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence has unveiled a new look.

Lawrence told NFL Network's Jane Slater that he cut his dreadlocks. He has been growing out his hair since his rookie year in 2014.

The reason Lawrence changed his appearance is because he's "feeling more serious in his approach this year." Additionally, he feels much healthier this offseason.

Lawrence then joked that he's focused on becoming the top pass rusher for the Cowboys once again.

During the 2021 season, Lawrence had 21 total tackles, seven quarterback hits, three sacks and two forced fumbles. He missed 10 games due to a broken bone in his foot.

The last time Lawrence had double-digit sacks in a single season was 2018. However, he's hopeful he can turn back the clock this fall.

If Lawrence returns to his Pro Bowl form, he'll form a lethal duo with Micah Parsons.