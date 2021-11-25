Cowboys Star Has 1-Word Message For Fans Before Thanksgiving Game

The Dallas Cowboys face off against the Las Vegas Raiders later this afternoon in the second of three Thanksgiving Day games.

While Dallas will be severely shorthanded on both sides of the ball, the team could be getting their star pass rusher back sooner than expected. Earlier this week, photos showed star pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence practicing for the first time since suffering a Week 2 foot fracture.

Per the Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken, Lawrence won’t play Thanksgiving Day, but he could be back for Week 13 vs. New Orleans. Well, Lawrence himself seems to be confirming that news.

On Thursday afternoon, he took to social media with a simple message for fans.

“Soon,” Lawrence said.

While that’s welcomed news for Cowboys fans, it’s today’s game that could cause some problems.

Lawrence isn’t the only piece missing from today’s game. Star wide receivers Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb were both ruled out of today’s game.

Cooper tested positive for COVID-19 and is unvaccinated – which cost him the last two games. Meanwhile, Lamb wasn’t able to bounce back from a nasty concussion he suffered just four days ago.

Dallas and Las Vegas kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET.