If the Dallas Cowboys haven’t hit rock bottom yet following their 25-3 loss to Washington, they’re getting pretty close. And pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence is frustrated by it.

Speaking to the media after the game, Lawrence had a message for his Cowboys teammates. He said that the team needs “more belief and high spirits” and that they need to show “more fight.”

“We need more belief and more high spirits around this team,” Lawrence said, per USA TODAY. “And really, more fight. That’s really, I feel like, one of our weaknesses. We need to build a stronger backbone, fight and also make sure that we brought everything possible to come out with a victory.”

There may not have been a more telling moment on the state of the team than on the controversial hit Washington’s Jon Bostic leveled on a defenseless Andy Dalton. None of the Cowboys players got in Bostic’s face after the play, leading to some big questions for head coach Mike McCarthy.

DeMarcus Lawrence was asked if he thinks the Cowboys can turn it around and said “absolutely.” Love his honesty here when explaining how they can do it. But man if it ain’t a pretty damning statement on where things are. pic.twitter.com/xRglMc6rlK — David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 25, 2020

Things have unraveled pretty quickly for the Cowboys ever since the injury to Dak Prescott. Dallas’ last two performances against Washington and Arizona have been uninspired on both sides of the ball.

Granted, the season didn’t exactly get off to a great start before Dak was injured. But the play we’ve seen these past few weeks is even worse.

The next two games will be absolutely critical for Dallas. They play the rival Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football next weekend, then host the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10 before their bye.

The Cowboys will have a losing record at the bye. But as DeMarcus Lawrence said, they need to fight more to avoid being out of playoff contention entirely before Thanksgiving.