Officiating was, unfortunately, the overwhelming storyline of the Raiders vs. Cowboys game on Thursday evening.

Refs threw a total of 28 flags for a combined 276 penalty yards during the NFL’s marquee Thanksgiving game. It was an ugly scene which ended in a 36-33 Raiders win.

Cowboys star Micah Parsons was called for one of the team’s 14 penalties when he was penalized for roughing the passer. The Raiders gained 15 yards because of the penalty and wound up scoring on the same drive.

Parsons blasted the officials after the game for not allowing the players to actually play the game of football.

“We should be playing football, not tag,” Parsons said, via Jori Epstein of USA Today. “I’m not here to support anybody and play tag like it’s my best friend. I got a job to do, and I see how he’s outside of the pocket, so I’m going to the quarterback. . . . I mean, we’re playing football at the end of the day.”

Micah Parsons on the roughing the passer call against him from Thursday: "We should be playing football, not tag." https://t.co/HWEmr98qyQ — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 26, 2021

During the play in question, Micah Parsons was closing in on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr when Carr threw a quick pass while falling to the ground. Parsons’ wrist/arm hit Carr’s helmet and the refs threw a flag.

Here’s a look at the controversial call.

Parsons even took to Twitter to voice his frustration over the call.

“Lol this was roughing the passer,” said the Cowboys star. “Never been a dirty guy! But can someone teach me how I could have played this better?!”

Lol this was roughing the passer! Never been a dirty guy! But can someone teach me how I could have played this better?! https://t.co/MmgZBJQLLx — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) November 26, 2021

The NFL has a major officiating problem to address. It’s ruining the game.