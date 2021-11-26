The Spun

Cowboys Star Has Blunt Message For The Officials

Micah Parsons runs onto the field.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 13: Linebacker Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys take the field before the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 13, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Officiating was, unfortunately, the overwhelming storyline of the Raiders vs. Cowboys game on Thursday evening.

Refs threw a total of 28 flags for a combined 276 penalty yards during the NFL’s marquee Thanksgiving game. It was an ugly scene which ended in a 36-33 Raiders win.

Cowboys star Micah Parsons was called for one of the team’s 14 penalties when he was penalized for roughing the passer. The Raiders gained 15 yards because of the penalty and wound up scoring on the same drive.

Parsons blasted the officials after the game for not allowing the players to actually play the game of football.

“We should be playing football, not tag,” Parsons said, via Jori Epstein of USA Today. “I’m not here to support anybody and play tag like it’s my best friend. I got a job to do, and I see how he’s outside of the pocket, so I’m going to the quarterback. . . . I mean, we’re playing football at the end of the day.”

During the play in question, Micah Parsons was closing in on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr when Carr threw a quick pass while falling to the ground. Parsons’ wrist/arm hit Carr’s helmet and the refs threw a flag.

Here’s a look at the controversial call.

Parsons even took to Twitter to voice his frustration over the call.

“Lol this was roughing the passer,” said the Cowboys star. “Never been a dirty guy! But can someone teach me how I could have played this better?!”

The NFL has a major officiating problem to address. It’s ruining the game.

