Cowboys Star Has Message For ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith

Over the past few weeks, several high-profile athletes and members of the media have questioned Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ choice to remain silent about issues of racism in the wake of nationwide protests.

Earlier this week, Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence defended Jones. Lawrence said “this problem is too big to fix with one man” and it shouldn’t be about what Jones says or doesn’t say.

On Tuesday morning, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith responded to Lawrence’s comments about Jones. Smith made it clear he doesn’t agree with the Cowboys star’s position.

“It’s not about hearing from AN owner, it’s about hearing from THIS owner. Because THIS owner was the most conspicuous presence as an owner in opposition to position that Colin Kaepernick and those who supported him had taken,” Smith said.

Lawrence was obviously watching Smith’s show this morning, because he decided to respond.

“Stephen A. Smith Let’s stop waiting on others to speak and let’s BE ABOUT CHANGE. That’s MY CHOICE! Look down my timeline & you’ll notice a common theme…ACTION! Not just words! Funny that those actions weren’t things First Take featured or talked about on the show,” Lawrence said in response.

.@stephenasmith Let’s stop waiting on others to speak and let’s BE ABOUT CHANGE. That’s MY CHOICE! Look down my timeline & you’ll notice a common theme…ACTION! Not just words! Funny that those actions weren’t things @FirstTake featured or talked about on the show. #ManOfAction pic.twitter.com/zFK4JLJeHk — DeMarcus Lawrence (@TankLawrence) June 23, 2020

Lawrence and Smith are in opposition on this topic and the Cowboys star clearly thinks he can effect change with or without a comment from Jerry Jones.

Dallas opens the 2020 season on the road against the Los Angeles Rams.