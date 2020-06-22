Cowboys Star Has Message For People Criticizing Jerry Jones

A Dallas Cowboys star has a message for the people who are criticizing Jerry Jones as of late.

Jones has been criticized by some for not speaking up enough about racism in the wake of the nationwide protests. The Cowboys owner is one of the most-outspoken owners in the league when it comes to football. Some people would like for him to be as outspoken on this issue.

Not everyone is criticizing Jones, though.

Cowboys pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence defended his team’s owner while speaking with Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Lawrence said “this problem is too big to fix with one man” and it shouldn’t be about what Jones says or doesn’t say.

“This whole situation has nothing to do with Jerry or anybody in Jerry’s position,” Lawrence said. “This is about us coming together and focusing on how we can make a change and how we can come together and be united. I don’t see how one man in Jerry’s position or any of those types positions can make a change. The only thing they can do is give us money to make a change. What kind of help do we need from Jerry: we need to stand on our own two feet, be the man we are supposed to be and build foundations and build centers to help our youth.”

Lawrence, 28, has been with the Cowboys since 2014. He was a second-round pick out of Boise State.

The pass rusher is a two-time Pro Bowler and was a second-team All-Pro in 2017.

The Cowboys are set to open the 2020 season on Sept. 13 against the Rams in Los Angeles.