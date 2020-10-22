Cowboys Star Has Message For Teammates Commenting Anonymously

Earlier this week, an anonymous Dallas Cowboys player made damning comments about the Cowboys coaching staff.

“Totally unprepared,” an anonymous player on the Cowboys told NFL Network reporter Jane Slater. “They don’t teach. They don’t have any sense of adjusting on the fly.”

Another player told Slater that Dallas’ coaches “just aren’t good at their jobs.” Well, not all Cowboys players were on the same page with whoever made those comments.

On Thursday afternoon, star linebacker Jaylon Smith had a message for the player – or players – who complained about the coaching staff.

“(Mike McCarthy) is a players coach,” Smith said via Cowboys insider Jon Machota. “If you got something to say, own up to it. Coach wants us to be grown men. It’s a blessing to have him as a coach. We have to perform…If you got something to say, put your name on it.”

Obviously the Cowboys aren’t on the same page. The critical comments came following the team’s blowout loss to the Arizona Cardinals last weekend.

Despite losing, Dallas is still in the lead in the NFC East. The Cowboys can take a one game lead in the division this weekend with a win over the Washington Football Team – and a loss by the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night.

Dallas hasn’t played up to its potential yet, but the team is still squarely in the playoff race – thanks to a poor division.