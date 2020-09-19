The Dallas Cowboys enter tomorrow’s game against the Atlanta Falcons a bit banged up, and standout offensive tackle Tyron Smith may not play.

Smith suffered a neck injury at practice on Thursday. Officially, he is listed as questionable for tomorrow, but “Locked on Cowboys” co-host Marcus Mosher referred to the veteran blindside protector as “very questionable.”

Six Dallas players are out tomorrow, including tight end Blake Jarwin, who tore his ACL in Week 1, and linebackers Sean Lee and Leighton Vander Esch.

Playes OUT for the #Cowboys on Sunday: La'el Collins

Blake Jarwin

Leighton Vander Esch

Sean Lee

Anthony Brown

Cameron Erving Players QUESTIONABLE: Tyron Smith (very questionable)

Amari Cooper

Aldon Smith — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) September 19, 2020

According to ESPN’s Ed Werder, Smith is going to be a game-day decision.

Source: #Cowboys LT Tyron Smith is a game-day decision because of the neck injury he suffered in Thursday’s practice. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) September 19, 2020

After missing only one game in each of his first five seasons in the league, Smith has missed three games each of the last four. We’ll see if this injury keeps him out tomorrow.

The Cowboys and Falcons will kick off at 1 p.m. ET Sunday on FOX.