The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Cowboys Star Is Reportedly ‘Very Questionable’ For Sunday

A closeup of Tyron Smith walking onto the field with his Dallas Cowboys teammates.LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 12: Tyron Smith #77 of the Dallas Cowboys takes the field before the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys enter tomorrow’s game against the Atlanta Falcons a bit banged up, and standout offensive tackle Tyron Smith may not play.

Smith suffered a neck injury at practice on Thursday. Officially, he is listed as questionable for tomorrow, but “Locked on Cowboys” co-host Marcus Mosher referred to the veteran blindside protector as “very questionable.”

Six Dallas players are out tomorrow, including tight end Blake Jarwin, who tore his ACL in Week 1, and linebackers Sean Lee and Leighton Vander Esch.

According to ESPN’s Ed Werder, Smith is going to be a game-day decision.

After missing only one game in each of his first five seasons in the league, Smith has missed three games each of the last four. We’ll see if this injury keeps him out tomorrow.

The Cowboys and Falcons will kick off at 1 p.m. ET Sunday on FOX.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.