Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Dealing With An Injury

Ahead of a critical NFC East matchup against the Washington Football Team, Dallas Cowboys rookie sensation Micah Parsons was limited in practice today.

Parsons, who has been one of the best defensive players in the entire NFL, let alone the rookie class, was added to the injury report with a hip issue.

He and backup tight end Sean McKeon were the only two Cowboys “limited” today.

#Cowboys add rookie Micah Parsons to the injury report with a hip injury. pic.twitter.com/YACERfTWOi — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) December 9, 2021

The good news for Cowboys fans is whatever Parsons is dealing with doesn’t appear to be serious at all.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, the former Penn State star is “just sore.”

Exhale: Cowboys LB Micah Parsons (hip) was added to the injury report today as limited participant, but sources expressed no concern. “He’s just sore,” one said. Another source: “He should be fine.” — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 9, 2021

In 12 games this season, Parsons has made 72 tackles and produced 10 sacks. He has quickly emerged as one of the most fearsome pass rushers in the league.

Dallas will need Parsons to be at his best this Sunday. The first-place Cowboys are 8-4 and two games ahead of the 6-6 Washington Football Team in the NFC East standings.

Washington has won four games in a row however, and will now close its schedule out with five straight divisional games as it tries to make the playoffs for a second consecutive season.