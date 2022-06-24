Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Wants To Break Significant NFL Record This Season

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 13: Linebacker Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys take the field before the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 13, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Micah Parsons put the sports world on notice in 2021, racking up 84 tackles and 13 sacks as a rookie. With a year of NFL experience now under his belt, he's ready to take that next step.

During an interview with Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports this week, Parsons revealed his goals for the 2022 season.

Parsons apparently has his sights set on breaking the record for most sacks in a single season.

"Yeah, 15's like the minimum," Parsons told Benjamin. "15 [sacks] is what I wanna hit. But definitely 23 is that goal, to break the record."

Parsons isn't one to shy away from the pressure, clearly.

"I just take the blessings that God gave me. I don't feel like I need to reach anyone's expectations but my own," he added. "If I can live with it, I can deal with it. I'm gonna just go out there and play my game. I don't wanna go out there and chase no one's story, I just gotta do my thing, and that's what got me here and that's what I'm gonna keep doing.

There's no question that Parsons has the talent to be an All-Pro defensive player for years to come. Whether or not he'll break the single-season sack record is a different story though.

Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt currently share this record [22.5 sacks].