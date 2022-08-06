Cowboys Star Reportedly Deletes Twitter Account After Training Camp Video Goes Viral

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 10: Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) pumps up the crowd during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants on October 10, 2021 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

From a publicity standpoint, it's been an awful training camp for Dallas Cowboys defensive back Trevon Diggs.

Diggs has been getting torched by several no-name receivers in training camp so far, and those videos are being made public.

Diggs is sick and tired of hearing the criticism, especially during training camp.

The Dallas Cowboys star has reportedly deleted his Twitter account to focus on his mental health and get away from seeing all the criticism.

"Trevon Diggs deleted his Twitter. Honestly, good for him. Get rid of those negative thoughts. One thing cowboys players have to learn is that they will never be good enough. So just don’t feed into it," said Branden.

"Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs deleted his Twitter because of fans reacting to videos of him at camp," wrote Pickswise.

"Trevon Diggs deleting his Twitter is an example of taking control of your own mental health. People looked for reasons to call him ever since he got good & this is his way of blocking out the noise. #CowboysNation #MentalHealthMatters," said Shane Carter.

Good for Trevon Diggs. Social media can be an awful place sometimes.