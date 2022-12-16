Cowboys Star Reportedly Practicing At New Position

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 02: A detail photo of a Dallas Cowboys helmet before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Cowboys Stadium on December 2, 2012 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Tyron Smith has played left tackle for nearly his entire career with the Cowboys. On Sunday, he's expected to shift over to the right side of the offensive line.

Since the Cowboys lost right tackle Terence Steele to a season-ending knee injury, Smith is expected to take over his spot in the starting lineup.

Smith has not played right tackle since his rookie season in 2011.

By moving Tyron Smith over to right tackle, the Cowboys are allowing rookie Tyler Smith to get used to playing left tackle. It also minimizes the amount of changes they'll make to their starting lineup for Week 15.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones discussed Smith's ability to handle both offensive tackle spots while on 105.3 The Fan.

“Absolutely he does. Yes, sir,” Jones said, via ProFootballTalk. “It’s like riding a bicycle. Now, you do need reps. Don’t get me wrong. The more reps you got, the more you should play, and that’s a fact. But still, you have the experience he’s got, the skill that he’s got, the physical attributes he’s got, as well as the experience that he had years ago of playing that position, all of that will kick in here.”

This Sunday will mark Smith's first game back since suffering a torn hamstring in training camp.