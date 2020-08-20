Cowboys Starter Reportedly ‘OK’ After Scary Car Accident

Cowboys starting offensive lineman La’el Collins was involved in what’s being described as a “major” car accident on Thursday. Fortunately, Collins is reportedly doing “OK.”

Collins missed the Cowboys’ Thursday practice, prompting questions from reporters. The former LSU star was involved in a “major” car crash, forcing him to miss practice. All reports indicate Collins is just fine.

Collins has been one of the Cowboys’ most vital players. Dallas signed the former LSU OL as an undrafted free agent out of college. He quickly became one of Dallas’ best offensive players, paving the way for Ezekiel Elliott in the rushing attack and protecting Dak Prescott in the pocket.

Fortunately, it doesn’t appear Collins was harmed in the reported car crash. It’s still unclear when he plans to return to Cowboys’ practice. NFL insider Ian Rapoport has the latest, as seen in the tweet below.

This sounded scary. La’El Collins got cut off, and this was described as a major crash. But Collins somehow came ok. And LT Tyron Smith, who walked off today, is “fine,” source said. https://t.co/pbLqhCMkYy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 20, 2020

La’el Collins has been a star for the Cowboys’ offensive line these past few years. Dallas’ O-line is considered one of the best in the NFL. Losing Collins would be devastating, but it looks like he’s going to be just fine after being involved in a car crash on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys are gearing up for a crucial 2020 season. Dak Prescott is still playing on the franchise tag, meaning he has another year to prove his worth. He’ll be in line for a massive contract ahead of the 2021 season if he puts up big numbers this season.

Prescott, Collins and the Cowboys begin their 2020 campaign on Sept. 13 against the Los Angeles Rams.