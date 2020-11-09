The Refs In The Cowboys-Steelers Game Are Getting Destroyed

Dallas Cowboys fans are not very happy with the officiating in this evening’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dallas was leading Pittsburgh for most of the game, but the Steelers have since taken the lead late in the fourth quarter. The Steelers are leading the Cowboys, 24-19, with a little more than two minutes to play on Sunday night.

Pittsburgh’s comeback has been helped quite a bit by two Cowboys penalties, both of which were questionable. Dallas had a strip sack of Ben Roethlisberger that was called back due to an illegal contact call. The Cowboys then forced a punt by the Steelers on their game-leading drive, only have that overturned due to a roughing the passing penalty.

Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith was called for both penalties. Dallas fans are not happy.

WITHOUT THE REFS, THE COWBOYS WOULD BE IN FIRST PLACE IN THE LEAST. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 9, 2020

just another day where the cowboys are losing to the refs lol — timthetatman👑 (@timthetatman) November 9, 2020

2-6 Cowboys trying to beat the 8-0 Steelers…. Refs: #PITvsDAL pic.twitter.com/qbIHI8O0fi — Fly Pauly Q (@PaulyDidYoGirl) November 9, 2020

Yup… refs don’t want us to win! — Momma, Mom & Mommy (@itz_mizdee) November 9, 2020

There’s still some time left in the game, though.

Dallas is trailing by five points with the ball. The Cowboys will need Garrett Gilbert, who’s making his first-career start, to lead his team on a game-winning touchdown drive.

That’s a pretty tough task for the NFL journeyman quarterback, but it’s what’s needed right now.

Dallas and Pittsburgh are finishing up on CBS. This should be a good finish.