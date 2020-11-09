The Spun

The Refs In The Cowboys-Steelers Game Are Getting Destroyed

Bill Vinovich and other referees stand on the field before a game.ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 23: Members of the NFL Referee crew Michael Banks #72, Greg Meyer #78, Bruce Stritesky #102, Phil McKinnely #110, Head Referee Bill Vinovich #52, Mark Perlman #9, and Gary Cavaletto #60 (L-R) pose for a photograph before the game between Atlanta Falcons and the San Diego Chargers before the game at the Georgia Dome on October 23, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys fans are not very happy with the officiating in this evening’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dallas was leading Pittsburgh for most of the game, but the Steelers have since taken the lead late in the fourth quarter. The Steelers are leading the Cowboys, 24-19, with a little more than two minutes to play on Sunday night.

Pittsburgh’s comeback has been helped quite a bit by two Cowboys penalties, both of which were questionable. Dallas had a strip sack of Ben Roethlisberger that was called back due to an illegal contact call. The Cowboys then forced a punt by the Steelers on their game-leading drive, only have that overturned due to a roughing the passing penalty.

Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith was called for both penalties. Dallas fans are not happy.

There’s still some time left in the game, though.

Dallas is trailing by five points with the ball. The Cowboys will need Garrett Gilbert, who’s making his first-career start, to lead his team on a game-winning touchdown drive.

That’s a pretty tough task for the NFL journeyman quarterback, but it’s what’s needed right now.

Dallas and Pittsburgh are finishing up on CBS. This should be a good finish.


