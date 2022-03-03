Cowboys Tight End Suffered “Very Uncommon” Injury

After a promising 2019 campaign, Dallas Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin has had his last two seasons wrecked by injuries.

Jarwin tore his ACL in the 2020 season opener, and then was placed on injured reserve in November 2021 with a hip injury. As it turns out, that injury was rather serious.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Jarwin had surgery late last month on the issue, which is reportedly a “very uncommon” injury for an active NFL player.

In late February, Cowboys TE Blake Jarwin underwent surgery for a hip injury that is considered very uncommon for an active NFL player, source said. He is not expected to be available for the start of the 2022 season, clouding his Cowboys future. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 3, 2022

Jarwin signed a three-year contract extension before the 2020 season and is still under contract through 2023.

However, cutting the 27-year-old this offseason would free up $3.8 million in cap space while eating only $2 million in salary. Unfortunately for Jarwin, this could be an attractive option for Dallas, which is currently over $20 million over the salary cap.

So far in his career, Jarwin has caught 70 passes for 780 yards and eight touchdowns over five seasons. He had 11 receptions for 96 yards and two touchdowns before his 2021 season ended prematurely.