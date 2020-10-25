Cowboys Insider Sums Up How Terrible The Defense Is

The Cowboys defense has been abysmal this year. Despite decent production from the offense, Dallas has given up 30+ points in five of their first six games this season.

Sunday’s matchup against the Washington Football team has been no exception so far. The Cowboys have already given up 22 points to arguably the worst offensive team they’ve faced this year, and its only halftime.

A Cowboys insider summed up the defensive struggles with this tweet:

This is without a doubt the worst offense the Cowboys have faced. It might be the worst offense in the league. They have 133 yards after two possessions. Even on the drive that didn't score, they got to the one-inch line. Words don't really do it justice. — David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 25, 2020

Kyle Allen and the 1-5 Washington team ran circles around Dallas to start the game, collecting 133 total yards in just the first two possessions. The Washington Football Team hasn’t scored more than 20 points all season — on Sunday vs. the Cowboys, they have 22 in the first half.

If anyone were to give up this kind of unexpected Washington offensive explosion it is the Cowboys. Dallas gave up 39 points to an Atlanta team without Julio Jones, 34 to a Giants team missing Saquon Barkley and 49 to a Browns team with a struggling QB in Baker Mayfield.

In Dallas’ two wins so far this season, it was the stellar play of Dak Prescott that kept the Cowboys in the games. With Prescott out and Andy Dalton at the helm, the Cowboy defense certainly won’t be able to lean on their offensive attack now.

Unless Dallas turns it around in the second half, it looks like the Cowboys are primed for another disappointing loss on Sunday.